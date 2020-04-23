Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi considers re-opening malls with 30 pct capacity limit

UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) said on Wednesday it is considering re-opening malls, on the condition that they operate with a capacity of 30 percent only and to adhere to all coronavirus precautionary health measures.
“Abu Dhabi DED is consulting with stakeholders on re-opening malls in Abu Dhabi. In line with government plans for a gradual increase in economic activity, the Department is exploring options in collaboration with the private sector.”
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
“The consultation includes evaluating comprehensive guidelines and measures to ensure the health and safety of the community.”
Abu Dhabi had on April 5 extended the closure of all malls, cinemas, and amusement parks until further notice as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Abu Dhabi in mid-March announced that it would be closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks in the city to prevent the virus from spreading further.
All events were suspended and night clubs were also asked to close.
The UAE has confirmed a total of 8,238 cases, 1,546 recovered patients and 52 dead, as of Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE studies converting government buildings into medical facilities
Coronavirus: UAE university students exempt from academic dismissal, warnings
Watch: Dubai uses isolation capsules to transport coronavirus patients to hospitals
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 21:45 KSA 00:45 - GMT 21:45