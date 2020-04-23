Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi to re-open bus services April 25 after sanitization

Abu Dhabi will re-open bus services by 6 a.m. on Saturday, the department of municipalities and transport said on Wednesday.

The department said it would conduct a 48-hour sterilization campaign of public bus services from Thursday morning.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The accelerated sterilisation programme has been designed to facilitate the re-opening of bus services by 6am on Saturday and to ensure public health and safety across Abu Dhabi’s transport network. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 22, 2020

This move comes as the latest sign that Abu Dhabi might be preparing to ease coronavirus restrictions.

As Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) had announced earlier on Wednesday that it is consulting stakeholders while considering re-opening malls, on the condition that they operate with a capacity of 30 percent only and to adhere to all coronavirus precautionary health measures.

“Abu Dhabi DED is consulting with stakeholders on re-opening malls in Abu Dhabi. In line with government plans for a gradual increase in economic activity, the Department is exploring options in collaboration with the private sector.”

“The consultation includes evaluating comprehensive guidelines and measures to ensure the health and safety of the community.”

Abu Dhabi had extended on April 5 the closure of all malls, cinemas, and amusement parks until further notice as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi in mid-March announced that it would be closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks in the city to prevent the virus from spreading further.

All events were suspended and night clubs were also shutdown.

The UAE has confirmed a total of 8,238 cases, 1,546 recovered patients and 52 dead, as of Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE studies converting government buildings into medical facilities

Coronavirus: UAE university students exempt from academic dismissal, warnings

Watch: Dubai uses isolation capsules to transport coronavirus patients to hospitals

Abu Dhabi testing workers for coronavirus To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: 23:34 KSA 02:34 - GMT 23:34