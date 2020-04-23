Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi to re-open bus services April 25 after sanitization

This move comes as the latest sign that Abu Dhabi might be preparing to ease coronavirus restrictions.
As Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) had announced earlier on Wednesday that it is consulting stakeholders while considering re-opening malls, on the condition that they operate with a capacity of 30 percent only and to adhere to all coronavirus precautionary health measures.
“Abu Dhabi DED is consulting with stakeholders on re-opening malls in Abu Dhabi. In line with government plans for a gradual increase in economic activity, the Department is exploring options in collaboration with the private sector.”
“The consultation includes evaluating comprehensive guidelines and measures to ensure the health and safety of the community.”