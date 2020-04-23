Dubai Islamic Affairs cancels all permits for Ramadan tents amid coronavirus
Muslim labourers and workers prepare to break their fast, during the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan, in a charity tent set up to offer free iftar meals to poor working labourers in one of the residential areas in Dubai, UAE. (File photo: Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya EnglishThursday 23 April 2020
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all permits for Ramadan tents for the year 2020, in line with the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“All permits for Ramadan tents will be canceled for this year, and it is strictly forbidden to bring meals – breaking fasts – to the courtyards of mosques in order to prevent gatherings,” IACAD said.
Ramadan tents are gatherings organized by individuals or organizations where either a specific group of people, such as the employees of a company, or the public is invited to attend in the evening for sharing of Iftar meals (the meal Muslims eat after breaking their fast).
Charity organizations often organize Ramadan tents to distribute thousands of Iftar meals to the less fortunate.
The holy fasting month of Ramadan comes this year amidst extraordinary circumstances where most of the world is under lockdown and practicing social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus which has infected more than 2.47 million people and claimed the lives of over 169,000.
The IACAD had announced on Monday the extension of the closure of Dubai’s mosques until further notice. The decision came in coordination with the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.