Dubai Islamic Affairs cancels all permits for Ramadan tents amid coronavirus

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all permits for Ramadan tents for the year 2020, in line with the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“All permits for Ramadan tents will be canceled for this year, and it is strictly forbidden to bring meals – breaking fasts – to the courtyards of mosques in order to prevent gatherings,” IACAD said.

Ramadan tents are gatherings organized by individuals or organizations where either a specific group of people, such as the employees of a company, or the public is invited to attend in the evening for sharing of Iftar meals (the meal Muslims eat after breaking their fast).

Charity organizations often organize Ramadan tents to distribute thousands of Iftar meals to the less fortunate.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan comes this year amidst extraordinary circumstances where most of the world is under lockdown and practicing social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus which has infected more than 2.47 million people and claimed the lives of over 169,000.

The IACAD has also instructed Muslims to perform Taraweeh prayers at home during Ramadan.

Taraweeh are the evening prayers performed after Isha prayers every night during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Dubai extended last Friday the 24-hour lockdown for another week as the authorities continue the national sterilization program. Dubai police also tightened restrictions on the movement permits.

The IACAD had announced on Monday the extension of the closure of Dubai’s mosques until further notice. The decision came in coordination with the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Update: 23:18 KSA 02:18 - GMT 23:18