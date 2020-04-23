Dubai to open some shops starting Friday, coronavirus measures in place: Source

Dubai plans to open some markets and shopping centers beginning on Friday, April 24, while taking into account precautionary measures in place as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source from the Dubai government.
The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed that it was adjusting its curfew from the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing the Ministry of Health.
The UAE, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirmed the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon on Thursday night meaning the holy month of Ramadan officially begins on Friday, April 24.
Supermarkets, food outlets, grocery stores, and pharmacies have been allowed to operate 24 hours a day, according to the statement from authorities.
The UAE has so far reported 8,756 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 56 virus-related fatalities.
The health ministry has been ramping up its testing measures across the country in an effort to contain the virus and detect infections early.
Almost one million people have been tested across the emirates so far, and the Ministry of Health has announced plans to test all residents and citizens.
