‘Hunger worse than coronavirus’ protesters near Lebanon’s Central Bank say

Dozens of protesters have broken with coronavirus restrictions to demonstrate in front of the Lebanese Central Bank in Beirut amid growing anger against the deteriorating economic situation in the country.
Dozens of protesters have broken with #coronavirus restrictions to demonstrate in front of the Lebanese Central Bank in #Beirut amid growing anger over the deteriorating economic situation and living conditions in Lebanon.
Al Arabiya English correspondents in Beirut reported seeing a line of riot police standing between the protesters and the Central Bank but added no confrontation or clashes erupted between the two groups so far.
Crowds lined up in front of some money transfer offices in #Lebanon, the last day before a decision takes effect that will require all transfers to be withdrawn in Lebanese lira, rather than in dollars, regardless of the currency sent.https://t.co/6RPaQOO4U2— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 23, 2020