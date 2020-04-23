Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month amid coronavirus begins on Friday

The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Friday, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.
The sighting of the moon was confirmed by a team of astronomy observers in Saudi Arabia’s Hautat Sudair, a small village located 140 km north of the capital Riyadh. (Supplied)
This year’s Ramadan is markedly different as many Muslims will not be able to experience the communal traditions of Ramadan due to the restrictions on movement and social gathering imposed in Islamic and Muslim-majority countries across the world following the coronavirus pandemic.
