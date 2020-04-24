Algeria will ease confinement measures from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday by shortening a night curfew and lifting a full lockdown for a province near the capital Algiers, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.
It said the full lockdown in the Blida province south of Algiers will be replaced with a curfew from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. while a 3 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew in nine provinces, including Algiers, will be shortened to run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The government made no changes to the confinement measures in the remaining provinces where a 7 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew has been imposed for weeks.
“The government reiterates its call for citizens to remain vigilant,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Algeria eases coronavirus lockdown for Ramadan
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a bus station in Algiers, Algeria. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Algiers
Algeria will ease confinement measures from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday by shortening a night curfew and lifting a full lockdown for a province near the capital Algiers, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.
Last Update: 14:05 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05
|DAY
|WEEK
- 80090 Views Coronavirus: 15 countries left in the world that allegedly have no cases
- 21461 Views Hoard cash and avoid stock markets as a crash is imminent: Saxo Bank
- 7380 Views Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month amid coronavirus begins on Friday
- 3375 Views Coronavirus: Dubai to allow shopping malls, restaurants to reopen with restrictions
- 2410 Views Dubai eases coronavirus restrictions as it marks Ramadan: 10 questions answered
- 2187 Views Arab Coalition announces extension of ceasefire in Yemen
- 80090 Views Coronavirus: 15 countries left in the world that allegedly have no cases
- 41954 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,132 new cases in 24 hours, total now 8,274
- 40751 Views Coronavirus: Sweden to achieve partial ‘herd immunity’ in weeks
- 24111 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia revises curfew timings for month of Ramadan
- 17560 Views Coronavirus can survive 60 degrees Celsius for an hour, boiling temp kills it: Study
- 15027 Views Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi mass tests workers after contact with COVID-19 patient
SHOW MORE