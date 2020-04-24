Coronavirus: Bahrain announces another coronavirus death in 36-year-old male expat

Bahrain announced another coronavirus death on Thursday in a 36-year-old male expatriate, bringing its total death count to eight while confirming its total active cases stands at 1,127.

The island Kingdom’s Ministry of Health also confirmed it has discharged 1,082 patients who recovered from the virus, raising its total cases of active infections, recoveries, and death to 2,161, an increase of 134 cases from the previous day.

Health officials in Bahrain said the unidentified 36-year-old male was suffering from underlying and chronic health problems, adding that he had “been placed in isolation and received extensive 24-hour treatment from a specialized medical team.”

“The Ministry highlighted that, excluding one case, all other active COVID-19 cases remain stable and all patients continue to receive treatment from the Kingdom's highly trained medical professionals following guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO),” the ministry statement read.

Bahrain confirmed on Thursday that it has received a shipment of Hydroxychloroquine from India. Regionally, Bahrain is one of the first countries to test hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, having first used the drug on February 26, two days after registering its first case of the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory used to treat auto-immune disorders such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. However, recent studies have shown that Hydroxychloroquine appeared not to help patients get rid of the COVID-19 virus in a study of 150 hospitalized patients in 16 centers in China.

