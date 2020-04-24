Coronavirus: Oman reports one new death, 74 new cases

Oman reported one new coronavirus death and 74 new infections, bringing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the country to nine and the number of confirmed cases to 1,790, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Thirty-five of the new cases are of Omani citizens, while 39 are people of other nationalities.

So far the number of recoveries in Oman is 325, the ministry said.

Oman reported its first two cases of coronavirus on February 24 after two Omani women caught the disease on a trip to Iran.

Since then, the country has imposed several strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading, which includes an order to lockdown the capital Muscat completely.

So far, Oman has been reporting a steady increase in the number of daily reported cases. However, Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid warned earlier this month that that cases will continue to rise.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” he said at a press conference.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures and maintain social distancing practices to ensure the virus does not spread.

Last Update: 08:43 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43