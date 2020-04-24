Coronavirus: UAE to continue traditional Ramadan cannon firing without spectators

The United Arab Emirates confirmed it will continue the traditional firing of the cannon at the start of sunset prayers marking the end of the daily fast during Ramadan but without any spectators in attendance, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The Ceremonies Squadron of the Support Units Command fired three rounds today immediately after the announcement of Ramadan. The Squadron will fire one round every day to announce iftar time and three rounds to announce Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month," Colonel Talib Abu Talib told state news agency WAM.

He added that nine sites have been selected for the Ramadan cannons this Ramadan, including four in Abu Dhabi, one in Umm al-Qaiwain, and one in Ras al-Khaimah.

The firing of the cannon in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan notifies worshipers that it is time to break their fast.

More than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world will begin the month of Ramadan on Friday, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset. They also try to avoid evil thoughts and deeds.

The emirate of Dubai will also see an easing of restrictions beginning on Friday, including the reopening of shopping malls, cafes, and restaurants which will resume operations during limited hours with a maximum capacity of 30 percent. Traffic movement restrictions have also been partially lifted, with residents of the city able to leave their homes between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm without a permit.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE shortens curfew hours during Ramadan

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month amid coronavirus begins on Friday

Coronavirus: Dubai to allow Ramadan family gatherings, exercise outdoors

Last Update: 01:41 KSA 04:41 - GMT 01:41