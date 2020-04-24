Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims a blessed Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished citizens and Muslims around the world a blessed Ramadan on Thursday night after the Kingdom’s Supreme Court announced the sighting of the crescent moon, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“We are entering Ramadan this year while living in extraordinary circumstances that have impacted all of humanity, and it is a critical and sensitive stage in the world’s history because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. This is despite the measures being taken by humanitarian organizations and the world countries to prevent its spread,” King Salman said, according to SPA.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

King Salman also expressed his sadness at the fact that Muslims will not be able to pray inside mosques due to the restrictions imposed in several countries to curb the pandemic.

“I am pained that the holy month arrives amid circumstances that make us unable to perform group prayers and Taraweeh at mosques due to precautionary measures to protect the peoples’ lives and health in combating the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

He also thanked the security personnel at the Kingdom’s borders, as well as health practitioners, security and military sector personnel, everyone working in one of the government sectors, and all volunteers for their effort in helping curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 13,930 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 121 deaths.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspending public prayers inside Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Coronavirus Ramadan: Saudi King approves reduced Taraweeh prayers in Two Holy Mosques

Pictures: Saudi Arabia’s authorities in Mecca sterilize cover, surface of Holy Kaaba

Last Update: 03:53 KSA 06:53 - GMT 03:53

' rows="10" cols="50">