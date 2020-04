British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in good shape and recovering after falling gravely ill with COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.



“I’m sure he’ll come back as soon as his doctors recommend it,” he told Sky News.



“That decision is for the prime minister in consultation with his doctors. I spoke to him yesterday, he’s on very good form and is clearly recovering,” he added.

On April 6, the prime minister’s Downing Street office said that his condition had worsened and that he was moved into intensive care.

He was admitted into the hospital on April 5.

The coronavirus has killed more than 18,000 people in the UK and infected around 138,000.

Last Update: 07:03 KSA 10:03 - GMT 07:03