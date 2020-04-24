Video: Mecca from the skies on the first day of Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions

The Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca was largely empty of worshippers on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday as authorities closed the holy site as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
#SaudiArabia's #coronavirus precautions during #Ramadan in #Mecca and #Medina: 'Reduced' group Taraweeh prayers will performed in the two Holy Mosques but only limited to the employees of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.https://t.co/g4UGAypKr6— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 22, 2020
Earlier on Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia removed the protective barriers around the holy Kaaba that were erected earlier last month as a precautionary measure. Over 3,500 workers are currently working around the clock to sterilize the Grand Mosque and its outer yards during the month of Ramadan.