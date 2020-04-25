China eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus medical products

China will allow the export of some medical products from Sunday as long as they have been approved in the countries to which they are being sold, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.
The new rule, which applies to a variety of key virus-related products such as coronavirus tests, medical masks, medical protective suits, infrared thermometers and ventilators, lifts a previous restriction announced at the end of March that required medical products to obtain approval in China before they could be sold overseas.
On Friday, the Canadian government said that one million KN95 masks imported from China did not meet its strict standards and so could not be distributed to frontline health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
