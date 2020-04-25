Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 70 new cases, total tally at 2,588

Bahrain reported 70 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,588, while the number of recovered patients stood at 1,160, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry added that 51 expatriate workers were among the 70 new cases, with 19 of them getting the virus from direct contact with active cases.
It added that as of Saturday, 47 patients recovered from the virus.
On Thursday, the Kingdom announced another coronavirus death in a 36-year-old male expatriate, bringing its total death count to eight.
Bahrain had recently ramped up testing for the COVID-19 virus, and it conducted more than 97,700 tests.
The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has also clarified the government’s decision on Tuesday to extend the statewide closures until May 7.
The following will continue to be closed: Cinemas, private sports centers, private swimming pools, special gaming rooms, Shisha (hookah) cafes, and salons.
