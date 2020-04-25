Coronavirus: Cases in Qatar rise to 8,419 after 833 infections reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in Qatar rose to 8,419 after 833 infections were reported in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Most of the cases reported are of migrant workers who have different occupations and contracted the virus after coming into contact with previously infected individuals, the ministry said.

Several other cases of migrant workers outside the industrial area was also recorded, the ministry added.

The remainder of the cases are of citizens and residents who contracted the virus from their family members were infected.

A total of 929 people in Qatar have recovered from the virus so far.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/kCWb1e98aH — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) April 25, 2020

Qatar has ramped up its efforts to test people, especially migrant workers living in crowded areas, to contain the outbreak.

The ministry has tested 19,705 people so far, out of which 3,817 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Qatar’s cabinet announced last week a few measures to be implemented during Ramadan amid the coronavirus.

The official working hours during Ramadan will be as follows: For the government sector, four hours, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and for the private sector, six hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last Update: 10:50 KSA 13:50 - GMT 10:50