Coronavirus: Dubai launches home test units for senior citizens

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services on Friday launched a mobile testing unit to provide free coronavirus screening at home for the elderly and ‘people of determination’, state news agency WAM reported.



The new Mobile Laboratory Units (MLU) are converted ambulances equipped with a auto-sterilization unit, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for samples. They are also fitted with equipment to welcome individuals, verify their identity and conduct the screening.



The new units are expected to play a key role in reducing pressure on hospitals and help protect people at high risk.

“The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has successfully re-purposed ambulance vehicles to bring COVID-19 testing to the most vulnerable segments of society,” said Talal Belhoul, Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council.

The new Mobile Laboratory Units (MLU) are converted ambulances equipped with a auto-sterilization unit, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for samples. (WAM)

He added that the various bodies of the Government of Dubai work as a team to combat the spread of COVID-19. "We work closely with each other to consolidate our efforts to fight the virus. New ideas are vital to further enhance our services for the benefit of society.”

Khalifa bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, stated that the cooperation with Dubai Council will help in integrating the results into a national statistics pool that is used by other entities for tracking people who have been in contact with active cases.



