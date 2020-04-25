Coronavirus: Kuwait reports four new deaths, 278 new infections in 24 hours

Kuwait reported four new coronavirus deaths and 278 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 19 and the total number of confirmed cases to 2,892, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

A 74-year-old Kuwaiti national, a 45-year-old Egyptian resident, a 64-year-old Bangladeshi resident, and a 59-year-old Indian resident died of the virus.

Thirteen of the newly related cases are related to travel. They include 10 cases of Kuwaitis who traveled to the United Kingdom, and three cases of Kuwaitis who were in France.

A total of 252 people were infected with the virus after they contracted it from previously infected individuals.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 278 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 43 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 2892 حالة pic.twitter.com/Ebkjt64Rp5 — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 25, 2020

Another 13 people are currently under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infected.

Currently, 25 people are in critical conditions in intensive care units (ICUs), and 33 people are stable.

A total of 656 people have recovered from the virus in Kuwait so far.

Kuwait last Monday extended its nationwide curfew hours to 16 hours each day starting from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan to contain the outbreak.

