Coronavirus: Oman confirms one new death, 115 new cases

Oman confirmed one new coronavirus death and 115 new cases, raising the number of virus-related fatalities in the country to 10 and the total number of cases to 1,905, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Out of the 115 new cases, 48 are Omani nationals and 67 are non-Omanis.

Four people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. This brings the total number of recoveries in Oman to 329.

Registration of (115) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/ALF3CGfqMI — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 25, 2020

Oman reported its first two cases of coronavirus on February 24 after two Omani women caught the disease on a trip to Iran.

Since then, the country has imposed several strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading, which includes an order to lockdown the capital Muscat completely.

So far, Oman has been reporting a steady increase in the number of daily reported cases. However, Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid warned earlier this month that that cases will continue to rise.

