Kuwait announces new coronavirus death, 215 new cases detected in the past 24 hours

Kuwait confirmed another patient died from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing its death toll from the pandemic to 15 so far while confirming 215 new COVID-19 infections during the past 24 hours.
The new tally on Friday brings the total number of infections detected in the country to 2,614 so far, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health.
The ministry identified the latest death in a 55-year-old Bangladeshi national who was receiving treatment in an ICU unit for his condition at the time.
Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad said that 60 patients were currently in intensive care, 27 of whom were in critical condition, he said during the ministry’s daily briefing on their efforts to combat the pandemic.
Earlier on Friday, Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah confirmed 115 additional patients recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 613 so far.
Kuwait last Monday extended its nationwide curfew hours to 16 hours each day starting from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan to contain the outbreak.
Last Update: 01:04 KSA 04:04 - GMT 01:04