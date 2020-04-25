Coronavirus: Turkey death toll rises by 106 to 2,706, with 2,861 new cases

Turkey recorded 2,861 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, and 106 more people died, taking the death toll to 2,706, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.
The total number of cases stood at 107,773, the highest total in any country outside western Europe or the United States.
A total of 25,582 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 38,308.
On Wednesday, Turkey’s top medical association accused the government of failing to protect health workers after 24 died of the coronavirus this month.
Close to 3,500 medical professionals have also been infected with the virus in Turkey, or about 3.6 percent of the country’s total cases.
