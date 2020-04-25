UAE confirms eight coronavirus deaths, 525 new cases after 32,000 additional tests

The United Arab Emirates confirmed eight more people have died due to coronavirus in the country, raising its total death toll from COVID-19 to 64 as of Friday.

The country also announced it detected 525 new cases after conduction an additional 32,000 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

“The Ministry also announced the death of eight patients from COVID-19. The deceased are of various nationalities and suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 64,” the UAE’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The UAE also said 123 patients have fully recovered from the virus after receiving the necessary treatment, taking its total recoveries to 1,760 cases since the outbreak first began.

The UAE's Dubai has eased the lockdown restrictions it initially imposed last month to prevent the spread of #coronavirus as the city marked the beginning of #Ramadan. Here are all the places that are open/closed in the city:https://t.co/MEmOC2N26D pic.twitter.com/S1WR50yO0H — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 24, 2020

The announcement of new figures on Friday coincided on the same day Dubai loosened restrictions it placed in the emirate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has also launched a mobile testing unit to provide free coronavirus screening at home for the elderly and “people of determination.”

Last Update: 21:51 KSA 00:51 - GMT 21:51