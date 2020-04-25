Coronavirus: UAE confirms 7 deaths, 532 new cases as testing surpasses 1 million

The United Arab Emirates confirmed seven more deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, raising its total death toll to 71 as of Saturday, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The country also announced it detected 532 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,813 after confirming testing surpassed 1,022,326 across the country.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“The Ministry also announced the death of seven patients from COVID-19. The deceased are of various nationalities and suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 71,” the UAE’s Ministry of Health said in a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The statement also said 127 patients have fully recovered from the virus after receiving the necessary treatment, taking its total recoveries to 1,887 cases since the outbreak first began.

In a related development, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the emirate will resume its metro, public buses and taxi services starting Sunday, April 26, following a decision by authorities to partially reduce movement restrictions in place against the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: 19:26 KSA 22:26 - GMT 19:26