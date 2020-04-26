Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, April 27

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.



Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care earlier in April.

The premier is on the mend at his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care at a London hospital earlier this month with COVID-19 complications. He later said he owed his life to the hospital staff.





Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in the study of 10 Downing Street, on a video conference call to other G20 leaders during the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain. (File photo: Reuters)

But as speculation mounts that the prime minister is preparing to return to work, Johnson is under pressure to explain just how and when the world’s fifth-largest economy will exit the crippling lockdown.



“He sounded incredible,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday of how Johnson sounded on a call they had two days earlier. “He was ready to go.”



“It’s like the old Boris,” Trump said. “He’s doing great.”



Johnson’s government, which was slower than European peers to impose a lockdown, has come under fire for its limited testing capacity and for failing to deliver enough personal protective equipment to front-line health workers.

