Coronavirus: China says Wuhan has no remaining cases in hospitals

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.



The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 percent of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84 percent of China's total.

Read more:

Oman reports 93 new cases, raising total to 1,998

Saudi Arabia partially lifts coronavirus curfew nationwide, Mecca lockdown remains



Video: Mecca from the skies on the first day of Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions

Last Update: 07:49 KSA 10:49 - GMT 07:49