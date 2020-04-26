Coronavirus: Dubai closes 21 shops, cautions 65 others for breaking opening rules

Dubai Economy has shut down 21 shops, warned 65 others, and imposed fines on seven more for not complying with guidelines governing how businesses can open following a period of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department said in a Tweet on Sunday.

The UAE emirate has eased its COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions over the last couple of days as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Dubai reopened malls, cafes, and restaurants on Friday, but restrictions remain in place governing how businesses can operate.

“The shops shut down are in Frij Al Murar, Al Nakheel, International City, Hor Al Anz, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Qusais, Al Nahda, and Al Barsha, and their activities included shoe repairing, general trading, car accessories, aluminum trading, technical services, tailoring, mobile phone trading, mill, and workshop tools trading,” Dubai Economy said.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the https://t.co/SvGgqnk3hm website. pic.twitter.com/JREiDqHuYr — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 26, 2020

Dubai eases lockdown

The UAE emirate of Dubai announced that it would ease restrictions last week.

The 24-hour National Sterilisation Program has been shortened, with individuals across Dubai allowed to leave their homes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. without a permit. The public will be required to strictly follow precautionary measures, which include maintaining social distancing from others while wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be fined of 1,000 dirhams.

Individuals are also allowed to go outside to exercise for 1-2 hours each time, with a maximuim of three people in one group.

Visiting of relatives is allowed, but restricted to no more than five people per gathering, while high-risk individuals above the age of 60, and those with underlying medical conditions, should continue to be isolated.

Restaurants and shops in malls will open with a 30 percent capacity between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Malls will only operate with 25 percent of parking spaces available to limit the possibility of overcrowding.

