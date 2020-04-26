Coronavirus: Dubai eases movement restrictions in both Naif, al-Ras populated areas

Dubai authorities eased on Sunday restrictions on movement in both Naif and al-Ras populated areas in the emirate, after health officials detected “zero” coronavirus cases in the last 48 hours.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said that restrictions on movement will continue to be in place between 10.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. as is the case across the rest of the emirate’s areas.
#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management eases restrictions on movement in Al Ras and Naif. The Decision comes as both areas record zero COVID-19 cases in the last two days.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 26, 2020
On March 31, the committee announced heightened restrictions in al-Ras, including a 24-hour curfew to aid efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The Laboratory Mobile Unit by @Dubai_Ambulance offers COVID-19 home testing, specifically for the elderly and people of determination.https://t.co/E0txWKE3ms#Dubai pic.twitter.com/1bNJFdHsop— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020