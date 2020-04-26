Coronavirus: Dubai eases movement restrictions in both Naif, al-Ras populated areas

Dubai authorities eased on Sunday restrictions on movement in both Naif and al-Ras populated areas in the emirate, after health officials detected “zero” coronavirus cases in the last 48 hours.



The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said that restrictions on movement will continue to be in place between 10.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. as is the case across the rest of the emirate’s areas.

It added that health authorities conducted “more than 6,000 tests among residents in the areas in less than a month.”



The Supreme Committee reaffirmed the importance of the comprehensive sterilization program it implemented which helped achieve this milestone in both populated areas.

#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management eases restrictions on movement in Al Ras and Naif. The Decision comes as both areas record zero COVID-19 cases in the last two days. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 26, 2020





On March 31, the committee announced heightened restrictions in al-Ras, including a 24-hour curfew to aid efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Laboratory Mobile Unit by @Dubai_Ambulance offers COVID-19 home testing, specifically for the elderly and people of determination.https://t.co/E0txWKE3ms#Dubai pic.twitter.com/1bNJFdHsop — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020

In a related development, the UAE Ministry of Health reported earlier on Sunday 536 new cases of coronavirus and five new coronavirus-related deaths.

The death toll in the country is now 76, with the total number of cases at 10,349. There have been 1,978 recoveries, including 91 in the last 24 hours.

