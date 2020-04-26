Coronavirus: Israeli health minister to resign, move to construction ministry

Israel’s embattled health minister on Sunday said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would step aside as the country forms a new government. He made no mention of his much-criticized performance at the Health Ministry, which he has led for most of the past decade, and instead said he would instead take over the Construction Ministry.

In a statement, he said he “decided not to return to the Health Ministry for a fourth time, and prefers to lead a sweeping development for solving the housing crisis in Israel in the Housing Ministry.”

A man wearing a mask and gloves walks past the Dome of the Rock mosqu in Jerusalem's Old City on April 2, 2020. (AFP)

Coronavirus has infected over 15,000 Israelis and killed nearly 200 people, but Israel has not seen its health system overwhelmed like hard-hit places such as Italy or New York.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for appearing ill-prepared at news conferences and reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country’s religious community.

Early this month, Litzman was diagnosed with COVID-19, apparently after ignoring his own ministry’s orders to avoid group prayer in public places. He has since recovered.

With the crisis appearing to be in check, the government announced new easing measures Sunday.

Israeli police patrol deserted street in Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem on March 23, 2020. (AP)

Barbershops, beauty salons and other small businesses reopened, and restaurants were permitted to serve takeout orders for the first time in nearly two months. Last week, some shops were allowed to open as well.

Malls and outdoor markets, however, remain closed out of concern of a renewed outbreak of the disease. The restrictions on the operation of many small businesses has helped propel unemployment in Israel to over 25 percent since the beginning of March.

The government has also ordered the closure of stores in Muslim communities from 6:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Israel’s Netanyahu self-isolates after aide test positive

Coronavirus: Palestinian university reveals ‘home-made’ ventilator

Saudi Arabia partially lifts coronavirus curfew nationwide, Mecca lockdown remains

Last Update: 14:20 KSA 17:20 - GMT 14:20