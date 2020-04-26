Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 183 new cases, one new death

Kuwait confirmed 183 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 3,057, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.



“Yes, the cases are increasing, but they are within expectations,” the spokesman said.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The health ministry also recorded the death of a 57-year-old Iranian resident over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll 20.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah earlier announced the recovery of 250 people, raising the total to 806 recoveries as of Sunday.



Social distancing and stay at home orders have helped in keeping the numbers relatively low in the Kingdom, the spokesman said, adding the numbers would be “exponentially higher” if people didn’t comply with the precautionary measures.



Kuwait recorded its first coronavirus case on February 24.

Last Update: 11:20 KSA 14:20 - GMT 11:20