Coronavirus: Oman reports 93 new cases, raising total to 1,998

Oman confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 1,998, according to the health ministry.



Meanwhile, the Sultanate recorded 10 deaths so far and 333 recoveries.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The ministry continued to urge people to adhere to the precautionary measures implemented in order to slow the spread of the virus.



“The ministry urges everyone to adhere strictly to social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH, as well as staying at home and not going out unless necessary,” the ministry said in a statement.





Ramadan mass gatherings were banned in Oman last week as a precautionary measure. This decision, made by the country’s Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19, was in addition to the extension of the lockdown in its capital Muscat until May 8, as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

Last Update: 07:44 KSA 10:44 - GMT 07:44