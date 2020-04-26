Coronavirus: Qatar confirms a total of 10,287 cases as COVID-19 enters ‘peak stage’

Qatar reported on Sunday 929 new coronavirus cases, brining the total number of infections detected in the country up to 10,287 cases, while the death toll stands at 10, according to the Ministry of Health which said the COVID-19 virus begun entering the “peak stage” in the country.

This marks a continued increase in the number of cases detected daily, as the country reported 833 new cases on Saturday, 761 new cases on Friday and 623 new cases on Thursday.

Out of the total 10,287, there are 9,265 active cases and 1,012 recovered patients.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/ONdKaNmv1g — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) April 26, 2020

The ministry said: “Most of the new cases registered are due to expatriate workers that work in different occupations who have been in contact with previously discovered cases, as well as recording new cases of COVID-19 among groups of workers from outside the industrial area who were identified through testing by the Ministry of Public Health.”

“The remainder of new cases infected with the virus have come from citizens and residents who have contracted the virus from members of their families, who in turn had contracted the virus through their workplaces or other places where they had been to exposed to infected people. All the new infected cases have been quarantined where they are receiving the necessary medical care.”

The ministry added: “The noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus is due to several reasons, including that the spread of the virus has begun to enter the peak stage where numbers are expected to continue to increase before they begin to gradually decline.”

The country has so far conducted 82,289 coronavirus tests.

Last Update: 19:52 KSA 22:52 - GMT 19:52