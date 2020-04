Russia reported 6,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its national tally to 80,949.



Sixty-six people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to 747, Russia's official crisis response center said.

Last Update: 09:32 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32