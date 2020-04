Coronavirus: Singapore reports 931 new cases, raising total to 13,624

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624.

Most of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in thestatement. Fifteen of the new cases are permanent residents.



The number of new cases rose from 618 reported on Saturday.



The tiny country of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, due to outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing over 300,000 mainly South Asian workers.

