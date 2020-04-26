Coronavirus: Tajikistan suspends football season, reversing policy

Tajikistan, one of just a handful nations that had pressed ahead with a football season despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, said on Sunday it was suspending games until May 10 after the government decided to take fresh precautionary measures.
The suspension will take effect from Monday, the Tajik football federation said, with Sunday games still set to take place with no spectators, just like the previous matches.
Tajikistan, which borders China, has reported no coronavirus cases, although its ex-Soviet neighbors have confirmed hundreds. Cases of pneumonia and a suspected swine flu fatality have caused concern, however.
On Saturday, the Dushanbe government decided to close schools for two weeks and ban the exports of grains and pulses to ensure domestic supply.
