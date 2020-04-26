Coronavirus: UAE launches new ‘ALHOSN UAE’ official app to track COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates has launched a new integrated coronavirus app named ‘ALHOSN UAE’, which will serve as the official digital platform for COVID-19 tests in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Jointly launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abu Dhabi Health Authority and Dubai Health Authority, the new app combines the features of STAY HOME and TRACE COVID, the two apps previously launched by the department of health.



For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad al-Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that the new app harnessed the latest mobile phone technologies to help control and contain the coronavirus. Al-Owais called on all people in the UAE to download the app and encourage their families and friends to do the same.

“We can contain this virus only if we all act together, each one giving the others protection and peace of mind” he added.

Currently, the app can be downloaded and installed by anyone living in the United Arab Emirates using a supported Bluetooth-enabled smartphone running on Android or iOS.



Read more: UAE’s coronavirus tracing app – Is it compulsory and other questions answered

It helps people to receive COVID-19 test results and other updates on their phones.

The app which uses Bluetooth to pick up signals from nearby mobile phones that also have the app installed will help people to know whether they have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. This enables the authorities to react faster and reach out to possibly infected people to render the necessary health care, and to potentially minimize the spread of the virus.



The app can also track people in home quarantine to know whether they adhere to the instructions and avoid contact with other people.





Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi launches app to track cases, curb outbreak

Dubai Islamic Affairs: Ramadan Taraweeh prayers can be done at home amid coronavirus

Last Update: 12:21 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21