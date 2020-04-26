Saudi Arabia partially lifts coronavirus curfew nationwide, Mecca lockdown remains

Saudi Arabia has partially lifted the curfew restrictions it imposed across the Kingdom starting on Sunday, according to authorities, while adding that it will maintain a full lockdown on Mecca and previously isolated neighborhoods.

The announcement made by state television confirmed public movement from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. will be allowed each day until May 13, the twentieth day of Ramadan.

Some economic and commercial activities will restart from April 29 until May 13, coinciding from the sixth until the twentieth day of Ramadan, the official statements added.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia initially imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar on April 6.

Citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia were only allowed to leave their homes only for essential needs like food and health care and stay within the neighborhood area they are a resident of from 6 am to 3 pm daily during the 24-hour curfew these past several weeks.

Late last week, authorities in the Kingdom slightly revised its coronavirus curfew timings for the month of Ramadan allowing residents to go out for necessary needs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

