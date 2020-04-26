UK hospital coronavirus death toll rises by 413 to 20,732

A total of 20,732 people have died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for the new coronavirus, up by 413 in 24 hours, farming and environment minister George Eustice said during a news conference on Sunday.

Eustice said a total of 152,840 people had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 4,463 on the previous day.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday the government must not rush to ease the coronavirus lockdown and should act cautiously to avoid a second spike in infections and that a second lockdown that would damage public confidence.

In a related development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.

Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care earlier in April.

Last Update: 16:13 KSA 19:13 - GMT 16:13