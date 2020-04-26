US CDC confirms six more symptoms for coronavirus

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new symptoms for the coronavirus.

The new symptoms for COVID-19 infection include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Those symptoms were added to the already confirmed symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The CDC said that anyone who develops trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should seek immediate medical attention.

Other symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, runny nose, fatigue and nausea, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, most people infected with COVID-19 develop mild to moderate symptoms and recover without requiring special treatment.

Some severe cases require intensive care and ventilation to keep them oxygenated.

People who have underlying medical conditions and those over 60 years old have a higher risk of developing severe disease and death.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 2.9 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 203,000 individuals, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

