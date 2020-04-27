Coronavirus: Bahrain confirms 44 new infections, total at 2,647 cases, eight deaths

Bahrain reported on Sunday 44 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases up to 2,647, while the number of recoveries reached 1,189 patients and the death toll stood at eight fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that out of the new 44 cases, 32 were expatriate workers, 10 contracted the virus after coming into contact with previously reported cases and two were travel-related.

The ministry also referred some citizens in quarantine centers to self-isolate at home. All those who are ordered to self-isolate are required to sign a self-isolation declaration form and adhere to home self-isolation guidelines for a minimum of two weeks.

Those measures include downloading the “BeAware” app and wearing an electronic bracelet to enable expedited public health management.

The ministry noted that citizens who have been relocated to self-isolation at home include returnees to Bahrain from abroad.

People who came into contact with active coronavirus cases are already being referred to self-isolation at home for two weeks.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are obliged to self-isolate at home for a period of 4 weeks and are tested regularly to ensure they have completely recovered from the virus.

Repatriation of Bahrainis abroad

Bahrain’s flag carrier Gulf Air operated several repatriation flights to bring back Bahraini nationals from Iran on April 26, 23, 22, 20, 19, 16, 13, 9, 6, and 2.

MOH: A @GulfAir operated #ICRP repatriation flight has arrived in #Bahrain from #Iran as part of the Kingdom's International COVID-19 Repatriation Programme, which incorporates preventive medical protocols #UnitedAgainstCOVID19 #TeamBahrain pic.twitter.com/E8fPTfskH9 — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) April 26, 2020

Bahrain’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates worked with the UAE’s foreign ministry to facilitate the return of Bahraini nationals in the UAE through several repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai International Airport to Bahrain.

Bahraini Ambassador Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said on Sunday a total of approximately 400 Bahraini nationals have been evacuated from the UAE so far.

He added that the embassy also coordinated with Bahrain’s embassy in Japan along with the authorities in the UAE to evacuate six Bahraini students from Japan to Abu Dhabi and then to Bahrain.

