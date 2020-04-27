Coronavirus: Dubai closes 26 shops, warns 234, for breaking lockdown easing rules

Dubai Economy shut down 26 shops, handed out warnings to 234 others, and fined 14 more for not complying with mandatory precautionary measures for reopening following a period of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department said in a Tweet on Monday.

The UAE emirate has eased its COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions over the last couple of days as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Dubai reopened malls, cafes, and restaurants on Friday, but restrictions remain in place governing how businesses can operate.

“The non-compliance, detected during inspections conducted by CCCP across malls and high street markets in the emirate, were mostly related to wearing face masks and gloves, social distancing, as well as opening trial rooms and conducting promotions, both of which are prohibited,” Dubai Economy said.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the https://t.co/SvGgqnk3hm website.

The shops that were shut down were in Al Quoz, Al Nakheel, International City, Hor Al Anz, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Al Qusais, Al Nahda, Frij Al Murar, Al Warqa, Rashidiya, Muteena, Abu Hail, Jumeirah, Al Wasl, and Ras Al Khor.

Dubai eases lockdown

The UAE emirate of Dubai announced that it would ease restrictions last week.

The 24-hour National Sterilisation Program has been shortened, with individuals across Dubai allowed to leave their homes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. without a permit. The public will be required to strictly follow precautionary measures, which include maintaining social distancing from others while wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be fined of 1,000 dirhams.

Individuals are also allowed to go outside to exercise for one to two hours each time, with a maximuim of three people in one group.

Visiting of relatives is allowed, but restricted to no more than five people per gathering, while high-risk individuals above the age of 60, and those with underlying medical conditions, should continue to be isolated.

Restaurants and shops in malls will open with a 30 percent capacity between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Malls will only operate with 25 percent of parking spaces available to limit the possibility of overcrowding.

Last Update: 09:20 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20