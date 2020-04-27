Coronavirus: Dubai sets new guidelines for government service centers to resume work

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) issued on Sunday new guidelines for government transaction centers to resume work in line with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s partial easing of restrictions on movement in the emirate amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Government transaction centers can work from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The number of employees at each center should not exceed 30 percent of the total headcount while continuing to provide services to customers remotely. The center should not accept more than 30 percent of its customers’ capacity.
The centers should adhere to guidelines on sanitation and social distancing, including ensuring both employees and customers wear masks and gloves at all times and sanitize hands before entering the facility.
