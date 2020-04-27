Coronavirus: Dubai sets new guidelines for government service centers to resume work

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) issued on Sunday new guidelines for government transaction centers to resume work in line with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s partial easing of restrictions on movement in the emirate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Government transaction centers can work from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The number of employees at each center should not exceed 30 percent of the total headcount while continuing to provide services to customers remotely. The center should not accept more than 30 percent of its customers’ capacity.

The centers should adhere to guidelines on sanitation and social distancing, including ensuring both employees and customers wear masks and gloves at all times and sanitize hands before entering the facility.

In line with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management partial easing of restrictions on movement in #Dubai, Government Transaction Centres can resume work according to the following:#DubaiEconomy pic.twitter.com/A3fvGSar2v — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 26, 2020

The DED had closed government service centers on March 25 and allowed only online services and transitions.

Ramadan in Dubai amid coronavirus

Dubai reopened on Friday malls, cafes, and restaurants and eased lockdown restrictions it initially imposed last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ramadan in Dubai amid coronavirus

The emirate allowed people to leave their homes between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm without a permit.

Restaurants and cafes are allowed during the holy month of Ramadan to accept dine-in customers, on the condition that the outlet only operates with 30 percent of its customer capacity.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also resumed on Sunday its metro, public buses, and taxi services.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai eases movement restrictions in both Naif, al-Ras populated areas

Coronavirus: Dubai to allow Ramadan family gatherings, exercise outdoors

Coronavirus: Dubai outlines guidelines for malls reopening, including children ban

Dubai's five-star hotels turned into isolation centres To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: 21:17 KSA 00:17 - GMT 21:17