Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 213 new cases, two deaths, total cases now 3,288

Kuwait confirmed 213 new coronavirus cases and recorded two fatalities over the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday.



The total number recorded so far reached 3,288 and the death toll climbed to 22.

Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah earlier announced the recovery of 213 patients over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered to 1,012.



The Kingdom has seen a steady increase in daily cases while maintaining a relatively low death toll.

Kuwait has tested 179,000 people so far as the ministry continues increasing its testing capacity, according to the spokesman.

The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

Kuwait was quick to impose an 11-hour curfew on its population beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew is still in place and has been extended to 16 hours on Monday for each day beginning from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to begin on Thursday.



