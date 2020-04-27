Coronavirus: Oman confirms 51 new cases, raising total to 2,049

Oman confirmed 51 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 2,049, according to the health ministry.



The number of cases recorded over the past 24 hours is a little more than half the number of cases recorded the day before.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Meanwhile, the Sultanate’s death toll remained at 10 deaths so far with 364 recoveries.



The ministry continued to urge people to adhere to the precautionary measures implemented in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“The ministry urges everyone to adhere strictly to social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH, as well as staying at home and not going out unless necessary,” the ministry said in a statement.





Last Update: 07:53 KSA 10:53 - GMT 07:53