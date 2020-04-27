Coronavirus: UAE reports 490 cases, 6 deaths, total up to 10,839 cases, 82 fatalities

The United Arab Emirates reported on Monday 490 new cases of coronavirus, and six new fatalities, raising the total tally up to 10,839 confirmed cases and the death toll up to 82 people, according to the Ministry of Health.
There were also 112 new recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients up to 2,090, while the number of cases still undergoing treatment is at 8,667.
Government spokeswoman, Amna al-Dahhak, said: “Authorities responsible for workers have been carrying out inspection visits to workers’ housing compounds, and ensuring the implementation of the precautionary measures in the compound, including the cleanliness and sterilization of cooking places and dining halls.”
“The inspection visits extended to the shops and clinics frequented by workers and buses used to transport them to work sites.”
“The precautionary measures required restricting the movement of some workers, which necessitated the efforts of the government and charitable organizations to provide those workers with various daily and health needs at their place of residence."
This included distributing food supplies and providing sanitizers and masks.
Al-Dahhak added that the UAE government was covering all the expenses of diagnosing and treating workers infected with COVID-19.