Coronavirus: UAE reports 490 cases, 6 deaths, total up to 10,839 cases, 82 fatalities

The United Arab Emirates reported on Monday 490 new cases of coronavirus, and six new fatalities, raising the total tally up to 10,839 confirmed cases and the death toll up to 82 people, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were also 112 new recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients up to 2,090, while the number of cases still undergoing treatment is at 8,667.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Government spokeswoman, Amna al-Dahhak, said: “Authorities responsible for workers have been carrying out inspection visits to workers’ housing compounds, and ensuring the implementation of the precautionary measures in the compound, including the cleanliness and sterilization of cooking places and dining halls.”

“The inspection visits extended to the shops and clinics frequented by workers and buses used to transport them to work sites.”

“The precautionary measures required restricting the movement of some workers, which necessitated the efforts of the government and charitable organizations to provide those workers with various daily and health needs at their place of residence."

This included distributing food supplies and providing sanitizers and masks.

Al-Dahhak added that the UAE government was covering all the expenses of diagnosing and treating workers infected with COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi has set up earlier this month clinics in Mussafah area to offer free coronavirus tests to workers.

Abu Dhabi testing workers To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Dubai’s government also set up a number of testing tents near labor housing compounds in the emirate, where thousands of are tested every day.

Foreign workers undergo coronavirus testing in Dubai To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

UAE ramps up testing

The UAE has significantly increased the number of COVID-19 tests it conducts every day since late March, surpassing a million tests in total.

The government started with a drive-thru test center opened by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on March 28. The country has now established similar drive-thru centers including in Fujairah, Al Ain, and several in Dubai.

The country has also established a massive testing laboratory, in coordination with genomics company BGI and Abu Dhabi technology company Group 42 (G42).

The country has also launched a home-testing service for people with disabilities.

Read more:

UAE gets 5.5 million hydroxychloroquine pills from India

Watch: Crown Prince opens coronavirus field hospital in Dubai World Trade Center

Dubai to use recovered coronavirus patients’ plasma to treat critical COVID-19 cases

Last Update: 18:38 KSA 21:38 - GMT 18:38