Dubai: Coronavirus health checks added in Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart

Nakheel Malls, the operator of Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, and other destinations in Dubai has announced additional health precautions to combat the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, according to UAE state news agency WAM.

The UAE emirate has eased its COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions over the last couple of days as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Dubai reopened malls, cafes, and restaurants on Friday, but restrictions remain in place governing how businesses can operate.

“Customer safety – and confidence – is crucial … We are following government guidance and protocol across all our assets, with supplementary measures in place for added security,” Managing Director of Nakheel Malls Omar Khoory said, WAM reported.

Additional measures in place include temperature screening at all entrances and 24-hour sanitization and social distancing policies.

Customer service staff will be tested for the coronavirus, with sanitization tunnels for the largest malls and a 30 percent increase in security staff.

All the malls have been undergoing extensive pre-opening disinfection, the release said.

“Deep disinfection is taking place at all locations prior to opening, with an intensified sanitization program – including high touch point sterilization every 30 minutes and regular cleanliness inspections by government authorities – continuing once operations begin,” WAM reported.

The UAE has reported 10,349 infections of coronavirus, with 76 dead. There have been nearly 2,000 recoveries so far.

Last Update: 07:14 KSA 10:14 - GMT 07:14