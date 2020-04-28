Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi gives locally made sanitizer to low-income families, workers

Abu Dhabi’s government will distribute the first UAE-made hand sanitizer to low-income families and workers in the emirate free of charge, as part of the authorities’ efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The 60-ml hand sanitizer was made by the national workforce of the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

"Given the importance of the availability of sanitizers among all members of the society during the current period to fight the outbreak of the new coronavirus, CTL produced a new hand sanitizer that meets the specifications stated in the latest policy for temporary compounding of certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer products during the public health emergency issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which is based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines,” said Abdulla al-Muaini, the Executive Director of Central Testing Laboratory.

''The new product which contains 80 percent alcohol is an antibacterial/antimicrobial hand sanitizer that is made by the national workforce of CTL. Hand sanitizer bottles tested for its safety and efficacy will be distributed freely to low-income families and workers in Abu Dhabi," al-Muaini added.

There are currently 10,839 confirmed cases in the UAE as of Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recovered patients stands at 2,090 and the death toll stands at 82 fatalities.

