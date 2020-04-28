Coronavirus: Total cases in Bahrain rise to 2,810 after 87 new cases detected

Bahrain reported 87 new coronavirus cases and 28 new recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,810, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, there are 1,556 active cases, 1,218 recovered patients, and eight deaths.

Out of the 87 new cases, 72 were reported in expatriate workers and 15 were found among people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism issued a clarification on the government’s decision to extend the nationwide closures until May 7.

The following facilities will continue to be closed: Cinemas, private sports centers, private swimming pools, special gaming rooms, Shisha (hookah) cafes, and salons.

