Coronavirus: Bahrain tally at 2,723 confirmed cases, 1,218 recoveries, 8 deaths

Bahrain reported on Monday 61 new coronavirus cases and 29 new recoveries, raising the total tally in the country up to 2,723 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, there are 1,497 active cases, 1,218 recovered patients, and eight dead.

The ministry said that out of the 61 new cases, 51 were expat workers, three contracted the virus after coming into contact with previously reported cases and seven were travel-related.

Repatriation of Bahrainis abroad

The country has been operating frequent repatriation flights over the course of the month.

The government arranged for 157 Bahraini citizens and students to return to Bahrain on Monday.

Bahrain’s flag carrier Gulf Air operated several repatriation flights to bring back Bahraini nationals from Iran on April 26, 23, 22, 20, 19, 16, 13, 9, 6, and 2.

Bahrain’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates worked with the UAE’s foreign ministry to facilitate the return of Bahraini nationals in the UAE through several repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai International Airport to Bahrain.

Bahraini Ambassador Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said on Sunday a total of approximately 400 Bahraini nationals have been evacuated from the UAE so far.

He added that the embassy also coordinated with Bahrain’s embassy in Japan along with the authorities in the UAE to evacuate six Bahraini students from Japan to Abu Dhabi and then to Bahrain.

