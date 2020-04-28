Coronavirus: Cases in Saudi Arabia surpass 20,000 after 1,266 new cases reported

Saudi Arabia reported 1,266 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 20,077 and the virus-related death toll to 152, the Ministry of Health reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Twenty-three percent of the new cases are of Saudi Arabian nationals, while 77 percent are of non-Saudi residents, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

One Saudi Arabian man died in Jeddah, two Saudi Arabian women died in Mecca, and five non-Saudi Arabian residents died in Mecca and Jeddah from the coronavirus. Most of them suffered from chronic illness, al-Abd al-Ali said.

Out of the 20,077 cases, 17,141 cases are active, he added.

A total of 118 cases are currently critical, al-Abd al-Ali said.

Out of the 1,266 new cases, 327 were reported in Mecca, 273 in Medina, 262 in Jeddah, and 171 in Riyadh.

The other cases were reported in cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1266) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (8) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (253) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (2784) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/W5jVD2GqO7 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 28, 2020

Authorities in Saudi Arabia continue to urge people to stay at home unless necessary despite having relaxed some restrictions and curfews at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Citizens and residents are allowed to go out for necessary needs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. but must adhere to precautionary measures such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing practices.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia easing coronavirus lockdowns doesn’t mean danger has passed: Minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s mosques will not reopen for Ramadan, says Ministry

Last Update: 13:05 KSA 16:05 - GMT 13:05