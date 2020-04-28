Coronavirus: Dubai closes 13 shops, warns 211 others for breaking COVID-19 rules

Dubai has shut down 13 shops and issued warnings to 211 others for failing to follow the precautionary measures established to slow the spread of coronavirus in the emirate, according to Dubai Economy on Twitter on Tuesday.

Authorities have also imposed penalties on a futher 18 establishments, reported Dubai Economy, with 307 inspected and found to be complying by the rules.

Violations noticed during inspections across malls and high street markets pic.twitter.com/yo1cMDfa36 — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 28, 2020

Dubai has imposed various measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, including the closure of bars, gyms, and other facilities. The emirate has eased its COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Dubai reopened malls, cafes, and restaurants on Friday, but restrictions remain in place governing how businesses can operate.

The shops that were shut down were located in Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Alkabeer, Karama, Alqusais, Alras, Hor Al Anz, Frij Murar, Albaraha, Rashidiya, Almuteena, Abu Hail, Naif, Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Khawaneej, International City, Awir, and Ayal Nasir.

8 shopping malls in Deira & Bur Dubai were also inspected & 111 outlets in those malls were warned for not having social distancing stickers & other precautionary measures in place while 7 were fined for opening fitting rooms & conducting promotions, with 58 shops found compliant pic.twitter.com/saFQFGi0So — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 28, 2020

The UAE emirate of Dubai announced that it would ease restrictions last week.

The 24-hour National Sterilisation Program has been shortened, with individuals across Dubai allowed to leave their homes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. without a permit. The public will be required to strictly follow precautionary measures, which include maintaining social distancing from others while wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be fined 1,000 dirhams.

Individuals are also allowed to go outside to exercise for one to two hours each time, with a maximuim of three people in one group.

Visiting of relatives is allowed, but restricted to no more than five people per gathering, while high-risk individuals above the age of 60, and those with underlying medical conditions, should continue to be isolated.

Restaurants and shops in malls will open with a 30 percent capacity between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Malls will only operate with 25 percent of parking spaces available to limit the possibility of overcrowding.

The UAE has reported 10,839 infections of coronavirus, with 82 dead. There have been over 2,000 recoveries so far.

The restrictions on shops in Dubai during Ramadan 2020.

